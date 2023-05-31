New Mercedes-AMG SL 63 on sale in Australia from $374,900

The new Mercedes-AMG SL is now on sale in Australia in a single high-spec form called the SL 63 4MATIC+, following its initial global debut in 2021.

The company says the latest SL is a return to the roots of the classic SL badge, though what’s lurking under the bonnet would make the original blush. The SL 63 4MATIC+ comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 430kW and a whopping 800Nm, and thanks to a 21kg weight reduction, the 0-100km/h sprint is taken care of in 3.6 seconds.

The new SL receives a wet-clutch nine-speed transmission replacing the previous torque converter, with power thrown to all four wheels for the first time in the SL package in Australia. Underneath there’s a set of dynamic engine mounts, rear locking differential and a rear axle steering system fitted as standard.

There’s also a hydraulic anti-roll system replacing mechanical anti-roll bars, a front axle lift that raises the front axle by 30mm, and a set of lightweight composite brakes for the 21-inch AMG forged wheels, with yellow brake calipers.

Mercedes-AMG has opted for a retractable soft-top in favour of the previous metal folding roof, which can open and close in around 15 seconds at speeds up to 60km/h.

Inside, there’s Nappa leather upholstery wrapping its way around the heated AMG sport seats that receive the company’s ‘Air Scarf’ neck warming system, a heated AMG steering wheel, head-up display and ambient lighting.

The technology pack comes in the form of an 11.9-inch central display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 650-Watt 11-speaker sound system from Burmester, with Mercedes’s Driving Assistance Package Plus fitted as standard.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ is available to order in Australia now, with prices starting from $374,900 (excluding on-road costs). Local deliveries are expected to begin later this year.