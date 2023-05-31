Car News Mazda

2023 Mazda3 prices confirmed for Australia, arrives in July

Alexi Falson

Mazda Australia has confirmed pricing for the latest Mazda3 hatch and sedan ranges for 2023, with the lineup kicking off from $30,320 before on-road costs.

Upgrades for the Mazda3 range come in the form of a more generous equipment list as standard, while the range has seen the G20e mild-hybrid four-pot and the manual transmission removed altogether.

The most affordable members of the Mazda3 range remain powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 114kW/200Nm, which is now paired with a six-speed automatic only, while performance of the G25’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder remains unchanged at 139kW/252Nm.

Mazda says its naturally-aspirated four-pots are marginally more economical at 5.8L/100km in the sedan and 5.9L/100km in the hatchback thanks to cylinder deactivation technology.

All up, there are eleven variants for both the G20 and G25, with the entry-level Pure kicking off the range from $30,320, stretching out to $42,320 for the range-topping Astina (before on-road costs).

Equipment upgrades include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless charging pad for the G20 Touring, while the G25 GT picks up a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display.

Full pricing for the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan ranges can be found below, with arrival set for July.

