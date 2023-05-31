2023 Mazda3 prices confirmed for Australia, arrives in July

Mazda Australia has confirmed pricing for the latest Mazda3 hatch and sedan ranges for 2023, with the lineup kicking off from $30,320 before on-road costs.

Upgrades for the Mazda3 range come in the form of a more generous equipment list as standard, while the range has seen the G20e mild-hybrid four-pot and the manual transmission removed altogether.

The most affordable members of the Mazda3 range remain powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 114kW/200Nm, which is now paired with a six-speed automatic only, while performance of the G25’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder remains unchanged at 139kW/252Nm.

Mazda says its naturally-aspirated four-pots are marginally more economical at 5.8L/100km in the sedan and 5.9L/100km in the hatchback thanks to cylinder deactivation technology.

All up, there are eleven variants for both the G20 and G25, with the entry-level Pure kicking off the range from $30,320, stretching out to $42,320 for the range-topping Astina (before on-road costs).

Equipment upgrades include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless charging pad for the G20 Touring, while the G25 GT picks up a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display.

Full pricing for the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan ranges can be found below, with arrival set for July.