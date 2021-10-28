All-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 & 63 unveiled, hybrid coming

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL has been unveiled, coming in as an AMG-only model with two different V8 options initially and standard all-wheel drive.

Mercedes says it is returning to its roots with the new model, bringing back the “classic soft top and sporty character” of its past SL models. Even the exterior design is inspired by iconic models of the past, with the front grille featuring 14 slats just like the 300 SL racing car from 1952. You have to admit, the whole car does look absolutely gorgeous.

The new model offers 2+2 seating inside, based on a fresh platform developed by AMG. It’s made with lightweight composite aluminium, with a space frame, offering of blend of maximum rigidity, comfort, packaging, and sporty proportions. Mercedes says not a single component comes from the predecessor or any other model, including the AMG GT Roadster.

Torsional rigidity is up by 18 per cent over the predecessor, transverse rigidity is up by 50 per cent compared with the AMG GT Roadster, and longitudinal rigidity is up by 40 per cent. The body shell is also around 270kg lighter, the company says, and the centre of gravity is lower than before.

Replacing the old metal-folding roof is an electric soft-top roof. It’s 21kg lighter in comparison, helping with that low centre of gravity, featuring a new Z-fold mechanism which helps with storage and packaging. It takes around 15 seconds to lower or raise, and it can be operated at speeds up to 60km/h.

As for the power options, AMG is offering two tunes of its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, at least initially. An AMG E Performance hybrid option has been confirmed for “a later date”. This could comprise of either the new hybrid V8 with a whopping 600kW, or the new 2.0 turbo hybrid – destined for the next-gen C 63 – with 480kW.

To start with though buyers will be able to opt for the SL 63 which develops 430kW and 800Nm, translating to a 0-100km/h claim of just 3.6 seconds. Alternatively, if outright mind-bending speed is not your concern, the SL 55 generates 350kW and 700Nm, with 0-100km/h coming up in a not-too-shabby 3.9 seconds.

Both variants use 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, and feature a nine-speed MCT multi-clutch transmission. Mercedes says it has removed the torque convertor for take-offs, instead incorporating a wet-type clutch system to reduce weight while also providing optimised response and power efficiency.

Handling is sure to be exhilarating but also versatile thanks to AMG Active Ride Control suspension, with semi-active anti-roll stabilisation, anti-dive control, and adjustable dampers. Double aluminium wishbones are used front and rear, with coil springs. The electromechanical speed-sensitive steering also offers a variable gear ratio and variable power assistance, so it should be practical when needed but agile and interactive when the time calls.

Britta Seeger, member of the board of management at Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said the SL has been an icon for almost 70 years, and this new model “more than ever” remains a symbol of timeless fascination. Also speaking about the new model, Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes-AMG, said:

“The new SL combines the sporty genes of the original SL with the driving performance typical of AMG. At the same time, it offers luxury and comfort at the absolute top level. This combination is unique in the sports car segment and is also reflected in the interior – where the highest levels of comfort and quality meet the right helping of sportiness.”

Market entry for the 2022 SL is set to commence soon, with Australian details yet to be confirmed. See below for the key specs:

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+

Engine Number of cylinders/arrangement – 8/V Displacement cc 3982 Rated output kW/hp 430/585 at engine speed rpm 5500-6500 Rated torque Nm 800 at engine speed rpm 2500-5000 Compression ratio – 8.6 Mixture formation – Microprocessor-controlled petrol injection, twin turbocharging Power transmission Drive system layout – Fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Transmission – AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (automatic transmission with wet multi-disc start-off clutch) Gear ratios 1st/2nd/3rd/4th/5th/6th/7th/8th/9th gear – 5.35/3.24/2.25/1.64/1.21/1.00/0.87/0.72/0.60 Reverse – 4.80 Suspension Front axle AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active anti-roll stabilisation, aluminium double wishbones, anti-dive control, coil springs and adaptive adjustable damping Rear axle AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active anti-roll stabilisation, aluminium double wishbones, anti-dive control, coil springs and adaptive adjustable damping Brake system Hydraulic dual-circuit brake system; front 390 mm composite brake discs, vented and perforated, 6-piston aluminium fixed calliper; rear 360 mm composite brake discs, vented and perforated, 1-piston aluminium floating calliper; electric parking brake, ABS, Brake Assist, 3-stage ESP® Steering Electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering with rack and pinion, variable steering ratio (12.8:1 at dead centre) and variable power assistance Wheels front: 9.5 J x 20 H2; rear: 11 J x 20 H2 Tyres front: 265/40 ZR 20; rear: 295/35 ZR 20 Dimensions and weights Wheelbase mm 2700 Front/rear track mm 1660/1625 Length/height/width mm 4705/1353/1915 Turning circle m 12.84 Boot capacity l 213-240 Kerb weight acc. to EC kg 1970 Payload kg 320 Tank capacity/of which reserve l 70/10 Performance, consumption, emissions Acceleration 0-100 km/h sec. 3.6 Maximum speed km/h 315 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP l/100 km 12.7-11.8 Combined CO 2 emissions, WLTP g/km 288-268



Technical data1

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+

Engine Number of cylinders/arrangement – 8/V Displacement cc 3982 Rated output kW/hp 350/476 at engine speed rpm 5500-6500 Rated torque Nm 700 at engine speed rpm 2250-4500 Compression ratio – 8.6 Mixture formation – Microprocessor-controlled petrol injection, twin turbocharging Power transmission Drive system layout – Fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive Transmission – AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (automatic transmission with wet multi-disc start-off clutch) Gear ratios 1st/2nd/3rd/4th/5th/6th/7th/8th/9th gear – 5.35/3.24/2.25/1.64/1.21/1.00/0.87/0.72/0.60 Reverse – 4.80 Suspension Front axle AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with aluminium double wishbones, anti-squat and anti-dive control, lightweight coil springs, stabiliser and adaptive adjustable damping Rear axle AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with aluminium double wishbones, anti-squat and anti-dive control, lightweight coil springs, stabiliser and adaptive adjustable damping Brake system Hydraulic dual-circuit brake system; front 390 mm composite brake discs, vented and perforated, 6-piston aluminium fixed calliper; rear 360 mm composite brake discs, vented and perforated, 1-piston aluminium floating calliper; electric parking brake, ABS, Brake Assist, 3-stage ESP® Steering Electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering with rack and pinion, variable steering ratio (12.8:1 at dead centre) and variable power assistance Wheels front: 9.5 J x 19; rear: 11 J x 19 Tyres front: 255/45 ZR 19; rear: 285/40 ZR 19 Dimensions and weights Wheelbase mm 2700 Front/rear track mm 1665/1629 Length/height/width mm 4705/1359/1915 Turning circle m 12.84 Boot capacity l 213-240 Kerb weight acc. to EC kg 1950 Payload kg 330 Tank capacity/of which reserve l 70/10 Performance, consumption, emissions Acceleration 0-100 km/h sec. 3.9 Maximum speed km/h 295 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP l/100 km 12.7-11.8 Combined CO 2 emissions, WLTP g/km 288-268

[1] Technical data on power, torque, mileage, fuel consumption and emissions in this publication are provisional and have been determined internally in accordance with the applicable certification method. Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.