MY24 Lexus UX 300e Arrives with Significantly Larger Battery, Priced from $79,990

Lexus has launched an updated version of the UX 300e compact SUV, with added driving range from a significantly larger battery pack, atop some equipment additions over the outgoing UX 300e.

Over the previous UX 300e, the latest batch of MY24 UX 300e’s pick up a 72.8kWh battery pack, a sizable 34 per cent increase over the previous 54.35kWh lithium-ion pack that has increased range figures up to 450km on the WLTP test cycle.

Considering just how pricey lithium-ion battery packs are, Lexus’ move to increase capacity by more than a third while keeping prices the same for the entry-level 300e Luxury is particularly generous, and brings it closer into line when it comes to real world electric range figures.

Added equipment for the MY24 UX 300e includes a larger infotainment display, now measuring 12.3-inches, which comes packing Lexus’ latest OS software and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Buyers also pick up a three-year subscription to Lexus’ Connected Services system, a Chargefox membership for fast-charging and free installation of a wallbox charger at home.

Standard equipment for the UX 300e Luxury includes 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, leatherette upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel with heated rear seats and a full list of active safety gear.

Step up to the UX 300e Sports Luxury and you’ll pick up 18-inch alloys with leather upholstery, a moonroof, projected LED headlights, a surround-view monitor and a haed-up display.

Retail prices for the UX 300e range can be found below, which is now hitting Australian showrooms.

UX 300e Luxury: $79,900 (before on-roads)

UX 300e Sports Luxury: $88,490 (before on-roads)