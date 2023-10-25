Ferrari Special Projects Reveals One-Off, Roofless SP-8 Based on F8 Spider

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ferrari’s Special Vehicle programme has taken the wraps off its latest one-off creation that has no roof whatsoever, with the unveiling of the SP-8 supercar based on the F8 Spider.

The SP-8 was commissioned by an avid fan of the Ferrari brand based in Taiwan, with Ferrari’s roofless approach for the two-seat roadster requiring a revision of the aerodynamics package in the wind tunnel and CFD simulations and, of course, track testing. Special touches for the SP-8 include the naked carbon fibre finish for the front end, giving the roadster a two-tone design, a full-width front grille made from aluminium and a matte Argento Micalizzato colour created specifically for the SP-8.

Over the F8, the bespoke SP-8 picks up a redesigned set of head and tail lights, tailpipes inspired by the 296 GTB and a set of special rims designed as a modern celebration of the iconic F40’s wheels. At its heart, the SP-8 sticks with the F8’s 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8, which in stock form produces 530kW of power and 770Nm of torque.

Inside, the SP-8 picks up a revised centre console with Ferrari’s F1 gearbox commands, sports seats wrapped in Alcantara offering laser-etched details in Navy Blue, a gradient cloth effect and twill fabric carpets. Ferrari says the SP-8 will be on display at the Mugello Circuit for the company’s Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2023 celebrations until the end of the month and then make its way to the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from November 16 to March 2024.