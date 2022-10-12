MY24 Jaguar F-Type 75 edition celebrates final model year

Jaguar has announced the launch of its final ever F-Type model year, the MY24, designed as a homage to both its ten-year sales history and the 75th anniversary of Jaguar itself, with the launch of the F-Type 75.

The farewell for the F-Type comes as Jaguar plans to replace it with an electric model in the future. This is part of Jaguar’s plans to offer only electric models from 2025.

Jaguar’s F-Type 75 comes powered by the company’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 unit kicking up 331kW/580Nm, and chases down the 0-100km/h mark in 4.6 seconds.

Jaguar is also offering up a flagship F-Type R 75, which features an all-wheel drive system paired with a higher tune of the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 unit, producing 423kW and 700Nm, dropping the 0-100km/h sprint to 3.7 seconds.

All of which come riding on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P zero rubber, while the range-topping R gains wider rubber measuring 265/35 and 305/30 at the front and rear, with braking power supplied by a set of six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

Underneath there’s double wishbone front and rear suspension, with a retuned power steering system and enhanced rear knuckles, adaptive dampers, and torque vectoring that uses the brakes to help pivot the car.

The F-Type 75 can be specified with Jaguar’s optional carbon ceramic brakes which measure in at 398mm at the front and 380mm at the rear.

Inside, the 75 edition receives a set of sports seats upholstered in Windsor leather, a suede headliner, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, unique silhouette motif for the centre console and stainless steel tread plates.

The result of the transition to electric is a farewell for the Jaguar F-Pace, E-Pace, XE and XF sedans, in their current form, as the company replaces them with battery-electric successors. Although, specific details on what segments it will continue to compete in are yet to be revealed.

Australian deliveries are scheduled to begin in April next year. Prices for the last range start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

MY2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 coupe (331kW V8, RWD): $183,200

MY2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 convertible (331kW V8, RWD): $188,450

MY2024 Jaguar F-Type R 75 coupe (423kW V8, AWD): $284,550