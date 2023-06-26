MY24 Subaru BRZ manual picks up Eyesight safety suite

Subaru has confirmed that manual variants of its BRZ sports coupe will no longer miss out on key safety equipment, with the MY24 BRZ manual picking up the Eyesight safety suite as standard.

Up until now, those ticking the box on a BRZ with a manual transmission have missed out on the Eyesight goodies pack. That meant no forward or reverse autonomous braking or adaptive cruise control, no lane-departure warnings, pre-collision braking and no high-beam assist.

Now, though, the manual doesn’t miss out on any of the important safety gear, bringing it into line with the automatic in terms of safety equipment. Subaru says that prices and specs for the updated MY24 BRZ will be released soon.

“This announcement confirms Subaru Australia’s ongoing commitment to providing driving enthusiasts manual transmission options now combined with advanced safety features,” says Subaru Australia’s managing director, Blair Read.

“The preventive safety technology combined with adaptive cruise ensure a relaxed performance drive, giving owners the best of both worlds,” Read added.