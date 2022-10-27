Maserati releases first images of new GranCabrio prototype

Maserati says it is well into the development of its next-generation GranCabrio, with the first images released of a prototype testing on the Italian streets of Modena ahead of its anticipated launch next year.

While Maserati is keeping its cards very close to the chest, releasing a handful of dark images of a camouflaged GranCabrio, we do know that it will be offered in a choice of V6 and battery-electric variants because the GranCabrio is effectively just a soft-top take on the new GranTurismo.

As a result, it seems only reasonable to speculate that a fully-electric GranCabrio Folgore will come packing the GranTurismo’s trio of Formula-E derived electric motors that produce a combined 560kW, with an overboost mode that brings power briefly up to 610kW and a massive 1350Nm of torque.

Maserati says the GranTurismo Folgore sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds, with power supplied by a 92.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The battery-electric GranCabrio Folgore will be joined by Maserati’s Nettuno 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces between 365kW/600Nm and 410kW/650Nm, depending on the variant, throwing power to all fours via an eight-speed ZF automatic.

Maserati’s all-electric take on the GranCabrio looks set to be a very influential car for the company, with the Trident brand saying that every car in the range will be fully-electric by the turn of the decade. In a statement, Maserati said:

“Maserati is innovative by nature and is looking ahead into the future. The new models are intended to launch the Folgore electric range, with which Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment: each car in the range will be full-electric by 2030.”

More details of the 2023 Maserati GranCabrio will come to the surface as prototypes wrap up their development and the company gears up for the official launch, most likely in the middle of next year.