MINI’s All-New Battery-Electric Countryman & Cooper Detailed

MINI says that punters attending the Goodwood Revival festival will get their first look at the battery-electric Cooper and the all-new Countryman when the weekend’s festivities kick off in the UK.

Following its official reveal at the IAA Mobility event in Munich, the new MINI Cooper Electric has been has seen its electrical underpinnings upgraded from the first-gen Cooper SE.

Major highlights for the updated Mini Cooper include a larger 40kWh battery pack for the base ‘E’ variant, over the standard 32.6kWh battery, which has increased range figures from 233km up to 305km.

The base model comes powered by a single electric motor mounted on the front axle pushing out 135kW/290Nm, which offers a 0-100km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds.

Upgrading to the flagship MINI Cooper SE adds an even larger 54.2kWh battery pack – good for 402km of driving on the WLTP test cycle – while increasing power up to 160kW/329Nm, dropping the 0-100km/h sprint to 6.7 seconds.

Inside the cabin, the updated battery-electric MINI Cooper picks up a world-first 24cm circular OLED display, with a sleek new dashboard design that keeps things funky and clean.

MINI says that its all-new Countryman SUV will also be in attendance at the Goodwood Revival festivities, which will be offered with both ICE and battery-electric powertrains.

Set to arrive here in Australia in 2024, the updated Countryman range has been revealed for the European market with a choice of two petrol engines and a pair of electric powertrains.

There’s a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder sitting at the base of the Countryman lineup, topped by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel with some 48V mild-hybrid tech.

The company revealed that two electric versions of the Countryman will be available in Europe, with the entry-level Countryman E picking up a single motor pushing out 150kW/250Nm to the front wheels.

Upgrading to the all-wheel drive Countryman SE All4 adds another e-motor to the mix, increasing power outputs to 230kW/494Nm, dropping its 0-100km/h sprint time to 5.6 seconds over the entry-level E’s 8.6 second time.

Both variants receive a 66.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with WLTP driving ranges between 433-464km and DC fast-charging up to 130kW.

The updated platform measures in at 4433mm long, 1843mm wide and has a wheelbase spanning 2692mm, making it 120mm longer and 22mm wider than its predecessor.