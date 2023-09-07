Peugeot e-2008 Lands in Australia with $59,990 Price Tag

Peugeot’s first fully-electric passenger car, the e-2008 compact SUV has officially touched down here in Australia, with prices standing $59,990 before on-roads.

Available in just a single variant for now, the e-2008 comes powered by a a single electric motor pushing out 100kW of power and 260Nm of torque.

Range figures from the e-2008’s 50kWh lithium-ion battery pack stand at 328km on the WLTP test cycle, with fast-charging up to speeds of 100kW that brings the battery from zero to 80 per cent in thirty minutes.

Without access to a fast charger, an 11kW wall box brings the back up to 100 per cent in five hours, rising to seven hours with a 7.4kW wall box.

The e-2008 rides on Peugeot’s e-CMP platform and measures in at 4300mm long, 1770mm wide, 1550mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2605mm.

Boot space figures for the battery-electric compact SUV stand at a healthy 434L, expanding to 1467L with the rear seats folded.

Standard equipment for the e-2008 includes a set of 18-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, heated alcantara and leather upholstered seats with a massage function, and a 180-degree rear-view camera with a top-down view.

Technology highlights include a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, ambient interior lighting, , and a six-speaker sound system.

The e-2008’s safety equipment list includes AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings and forward collision warnings.

In terms of colours, Orange Fusion is the only no-cost colour option, while Nera Black, Artene Grey are priced as $690 metallic paint options, and Elixer Red, Pearl White and Vertigo Blue are priced at $1050.

Here in Australia, the e-2008 comes packaged with a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, with an eight-year/160,000km warranty on offer for the battery.