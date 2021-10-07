Bridgestone unveils POTENZA Sport as new flagship performance tyre

Bridgestone is making headlines after releasing a new flagship performance tyre, called the POTENZA Sport, which is described as an advancement over the S007A predecessor.

Optimised high speed stability, increased braking performance and even better wet weather handling are promised to be the major improvements with the latest POTENZA Sport range, with more options than ever before in terms of sizes as well.

Bridgestone has created no less than 64 sizes of the latest POTENZA Sport range, varying in size from 17-inch to 22-inch fitments. 18 sizes have either been revived or introduced with the latest rubber, as well as seven sizes specifically designed for SUVs.

In terms of innovations, Bridgestone says advancements in tread pattern designs, new three-dimensional sipes and new compounds give the new rubber increased stiffness, abrasion resistance and better braking performance. There’s also a new hybrid crown reinforcement system that allows for high speed stability and strength.

The company says that its latest POTENZA Sport range shines with “significantly better wet cornering and wet handling” than its predecessor, the S007A, as well as the competition, adding that the new tyre is a “step forward in all metrics – with a substantial gain in what matters most for a performance tyre; stability, handling and wet characteristics”.

Bridgestone says that the POTENZA Sport is the perfect fitment for vehicles like the Holden Commodore SS and HSV Clubsport, BMW M3 and M4, Kia Stinger, Ford Focus RS, Audi RS 3, Subaru WRX, VW Golf R, Porsche Cayman and 911, and the Lexus IS.

That is in addition to the seven new sizes developed specifically for SUVs, which mean the BMW X5 and X6, Range Rover Velar, and Mercedes GLE and GLS can now see their alloys wrapped in the new tyres. Bridgestone Australia’s sales director, Heath Barclay, said:

“This new tyre benefits from Bridgestone’s extensive experience in developing cutting-edge tyre technologies and innovations, POTENZA Sport is designed to meet the driver’s needs and expectations by unlocking the performance of their vehicle while keeping them in control.”