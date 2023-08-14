MG4 Now on Sale from $38,990 Deliveries Kicking off This Month

MG’s battery-electric MG4 is officially on sale here in Australia, with the first deliveries taking place later this month for the range kicking off from $38,990, stretching out to $55,990 for the range-topper.

The MG4 rides on MG’s latest modular scalable platform set to underpin future EVs, which offers a wheelbase spanning 2705mm that puts it just 30mm behind the Polestar 2, rear-wheel drive platform and 50:50 weight distribution.

All up, the MG4 measures in at 4287mm long, 2060mm wide, 1504mm tall and has boot space figures totaling 363L in the two base models, dropping to 350L in the 64kWh and 77kWh versions of the Essence.

MG’s base model, the 51kWh Excite – priced at $38,990 before on-roads – comes powered by a 125kW electric motor, with a 0-100km/h sprint of 7.7 seconds and range figures of up to 350km.

Stepping up to the 64kWh Excite brings the price up to $44,990 while increasing power up to 150kW and range figures by 100km up to a total of 450km, while the 64kWh Essence picks up the same hardware, though lowered range figures to 435km.

The mack-daddy of the MG4 range, the 77kWh Essence variant picks up a 180kW electric motor at the rear, dropping the 0-100km/h sprint to 6.5 seconds and increasing its range to 530km.

Interestingly, MG has hinted that it has plans to introduce a sporty version of the MG4 in the very near future, one that could boast a 320kW all-wheel drive layout and a 0-100km/h sprint in less than four seconds.

MG’s entry-level MG4 comes fitted with 17-inch alloys, regenerative braking, vehicle-to-load architecture, MG’s Pilot Driver safety tech and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

“The MG4 is a new standard for electric vehicles in Australia,” says MG’s Aussie Chief, Peter Ciao.

“The MG4 has received awards from some of the UK’s leading motoring experts recognising its amazing features, practicality, dynamic handling and we know it’ll be embraced in the same way locally being the best-value EV currently on sale in Australia at $38,990.”