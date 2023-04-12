MG Australia opens pre-orders for MG4 EV, priced from $47,990

MG has opened the order books for its MG4 electric crossover hatch in Australia, with prices starting from $47,990 before on-road costs for the MG4 Essence.

After making its local debut at the FullyCharged event in Sydney, we now have specification and pricing details for the MG4 Essence base model, which receives a rear-wheel drive system via a rear-mounted e-motor.

The MG4 Essence comes powered by a single electric motor producing 150kW of power and 250Nm of torque, with MG boasting a perfect 50:50 weight split and range figures of up to 435km from the 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack. MG says the battery pack is just 110mm thick and can be fast charged at speeds up to 135kW.

The MG4 is the company’s first model to ride on the bespoke Modular Scalable Platform, which will underpin future battery-electric vehicles from MG, and has a wheelbase spanning 2705mm in the case of the MG4.

As standard, the MG4 Essence picks up 18-inch alloys, LED head and taillights, adaptive cruise control, a two-tone roof, a rear spoiler, surround-view camera, wireless smartphone charging and a 10.25-inch infotainment system.

It also receives MG’s Pilot safety suite that includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and lane change assist. While the MG4 is yet to receive an official ANCAP safety rating, it has picked up an equivalent Euro NCAP five-star safety rating.

MG is yet to confirm a delivery timeline for the MG4, stating only that orders are now open. We’ll report back when we’ve got firm dates confirmed.