BMW XM Label Red priced for Australia, 550kW/1000Nm V8 hybrid

BMW is bringing yet another variant of its XM performance SUV to Australia, with the confirmation of a late 2023 arrival for 30 examples of the XM Label Red Edition.

The XM Label Red sits atop the XM as the flagship variant, offering even more power than you’ll find in the XM in stock form.

Under the bonnet, the Label Red features the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with an electric motor, but it all produces a combined 550kW and 1000Nm. That’s 70kW/200Nm more than you’ll find in the standard XM, making it the most powerful BMW production car ever.

The power improvements have dropped its 0-100km/h time from 4.3 seconds to 3.8 seconds. The top speed remains at a limited 250km/h.

Juice for the e-motor is supplied by a 25.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 83km of range, with fuel economy figures standing at a claimed 1.7L/100km on the WLTP test cycle.

As standard, the XM Label Red picks up an M rear-biased all-wheel drive system, M Sport differential, adaptive suspension with active roll stabilisation and a set of M Sport brakes with six-piston brakes up front.

In terms of the styling, the XM Label Red receives a set of 22-inch alloy wheels as standard, with the option of 23-inch rims at no extra cost.

Going for the Label Red Edition special adds a heap of Toronto red highlights, including for the kidney grille and window surrounds, rear diffuser and throughout the interior.

Inside, the red highlights weave through the cabin, making their way across the seats, carbon fibre inserts and even the air vents to help distinguish it from the standard XM.

BMW says just 500 examples of the Edition version will be produced globally, with 30 making their way to Australia. If you’re interested, you’ll have to be quick. Prices start from $344,200 for the XM Label Red and $349,900 for the XM Label Red Edition (excluding on-roads). The first examples are scheduled to touch down by the end of 2023.