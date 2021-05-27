MG adds ‘Core’ and ‘Vibe’ variants to ZST range in Australia

May 27, 2021
MG has introduced two new variants to its popular ZST range, in the form of the ZST Core and ZST Vibe. The new variants aim to lower the entry price point for the nameplate, which now starts from $25,490.

Both the new ZST Core and Vibe variants are powered by a non-turbo version of the 1.5-litre four-cylinder that’s seen in the ZST Excite,. Instead of developing 115kW and 230Nm, the two new variants make do with 84kW and 150Nm. This is sent through the front wheels via a CVT auto transmission.

The styling package has been heavily influenced by MG’s mid-tier Excite and Essence variants, with the front grille finished in a black gloss, which also covers the mirror covers, side sills, fog lights and rear diffuser.

Inside, MG says its soft-touch fabrics and a leather-wrapped steering wheel offer a comfortable yet surprisingly premium finish for a car of this price range. There’s also a huge 10.1-inch touch-screen infotainment system fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Major features for the ZST Core (pictured) include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a 360-degree parking camera, keyless entry with push-button start, leather steering wheel, six-way adjustable seats, and the full suite of safety equipment offered in MG Pilot Driver package.

Stepping up to the ZST Vibe adds two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded six-speaker sound system, front fog lights, inbuilt satellite navigation, rain-sensing wipers, polyurethane seats and black high-gloss bumper and side sill inserts.

Both new variants are covered by MG’s existing seven-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. Drive-away prices start from $25,490 for the Core, and from $26,990 for the Vibe. They’re on sale now.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

