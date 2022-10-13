2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS laps Nurburgring in 6:49.328 (video)

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has clocked a lap time of 6:49.328 around the Nurburgring, making it one of the quickest production vehicles to ever lap the full circuit, and 10.6 seconds quicker than the regular GT3.

Porsche ambassador Jorg Bergmeister piloted the 992 GT3 RS around the notoriously challenging German circuit, and the conditions weren’t even ideal, with gusty winds hampering maximum downforce. In a statement, Bergmeister said:

“We lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind, but I’m still very happy with the lap. In the fast sections in particular, the 911 GT3 RS is in a league of its own. Here it’s on a level usually reserved for top-class racing cars. The car is also setting new standards in braking. Fast laps on the Nordschleife are simply so much fun in this car.”

The lap time is 2.682 seconds quicker than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante (6:52.01), a bit over 7 seconds quicker than the Porsche 918 Spyder (6:57), and around 7 seconds quicker than the previous 991.2 generation GT3 RS (6:56.4), according to Wikipedia’s Nurburgring lap time table.

However, it must be highlighted that this latest lap time was achieved on the full 20.8km version of the course, while all of those lap times mentioned above were achieved on the slightly shorter 20.6km version of the circuit.

Aside from the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, measuring 275/35 on the front and 335/30 on the back, and the fitment of the optional Weissach package, the car was in standard spec and certainly something a customer could specify. The Weissach kit brings in a number of carbon fibre replacement panels, including roof and bonnet, as well as racing bucket seats inside, a carbon fibre roll cage, and forged magnesium wheels.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre flat-six engine producing 386kW, matched up to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with rear-wheel drive. The official 0-100km/h time is just 3.2 seconds, and the top speed is 296km/h. But, the GT3 RS is not primarily designed for top speed. In fact, at 285km/h the insane aero work generates an incredible 860kg of downforce. This obviously helped out a lot on the ‘Ring. Andreas Preuninger, director of GT cars at Porsche, said:

“The 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack. Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Dottinger Hohe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport.”

We’re awaiting the lap video as we speak, and will embed here as soon as it’s up. The GT3 RS is available to order in Australia, priced from $500,200. Local deliveries are set to commence in the second quarter of 2023.