Mercedes-Benz unveils 2024 GLC Coupe with impressive PHEV powertrains

Mercedes-Benz has lifted the veil on its second-generation 2024 GLC Coupe, giving coupe-styled SUV buyers some serious food for thought.

Unveiled for the European market so far, the GLC Coupe is 31mm longer and has a 23mm wider rear track over its replacement, measuring in at 4763mm long, 1890mm wide, 1605mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2880mm.

The slightly larger proportions give the GLC a larger boot, which now measures in at 545L – up 45L – which expands to 1490L with the rear seats folded.

On the styling front, the rear end is much more inspired by the EQA SUV with its sleek lines and flowing headlights, while the front matches the styling update for the latest GLC SUV. Aerodynamics were a key priority for the updated GLC, with the coupe’s drag coefficient dropping from 0.30 to 0.27 in its latest form.

Mercedes has detailed no less than seven powertrain options for the GLC Coupe range in Europe, all with mild-hybrid tech and three plug-in hybrid options at the pointy end of the lineup.

The entry-level GLC 200 and GLC 300 4Matic variants use a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit with 48V mild-hybrid tech producing 150kW/320Nm and 190kW/400Nm respectively, the faster of which sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds.

Mercedes’s two diesel options come in the form of the 220 d and the 300 d 4Matic, which produce 145kW/440Nm and 198kW/550Nm respectively, with the 300 d covering 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds.

The plug-in hybrid range features a pair of petrol units and a diesel variant, each of which receive an electric motor adding 100kW/400Nm to the mix. In terms of outputs, the GLC 300 e produces 230kW/550Nm, increasing to 280kW/650Nm in the 400 e, while the diesel PHEV 300 de produces an eye-opening 245kW/750Nm.

Each plug-in hybrid is fitted with a 31.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack which translates to a claimed 119km of electric driving range.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm which powertrains we can expect to see under the bonnet of the GLC Coupe range when it arrives in Australia later this year.

Underneath, the GLC receives four-link front suspension with a multi-link rear setup, with PHEV variants receiving air suspension as standard. Air suspension and rear-wheel steering remain optional extras.

Inside, the cabin mirrors that of the standard GLC cockpit with its prominent centre console and metallic highlights making for a quality cabin presentation. A 12.3-inch LCD driver’s display, 11.9-inch infotainment system, heated seats, wireless smartphone charging, and Matrix LED headlights are available.

We’ll report back when we hear more on Australian details and pricing as the local arrival approaches later this year.