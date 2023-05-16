Mercedes-Benz EQE gets 5-star ANCAP safety score (video)

Mercedes-Benz’s battery-electric EQE sedan has picked up a five-star ANCAP safety rating, with the EQE becoming the second large battery-electric vehicle to assert itself a spot in ANCAP’s list of ‘Safe and Green’ vehicles.

All up, the EQE scored extremely high for adult and child occupant protection scores, awarded 95 per cent and 92 per cent, respectively. ANCAP says these are the second-highest scores ever recorded in these areas. Vulnerable road user protection was rated 83 per cent, while the EQE’s safety assist tech was rated at 82 per cent by ANCAP.

As standard, the EQE comes packed with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist-detection for the autonomous emergency braking system, with ANCAP noting that collisions were avoided or mitigated “in the majority of test scenarios”.

The EQE’s reverse AEB system was awarded full marks for its ability to detect a stationary or moving pedestrian behind the vehicle, while ANCAP noted “adequate” performance of the emergency lane-keeping system. ANCAP’s chief, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“Continuing the marque’s safe and green credentials, the Mercedes-Benz EQE offers another safe and green option. ANCAP’s Safe and Green guide is designed to help consumers easily compare the safety of alternative-powered models, and with over 60 current models holding a five-star ANCAP safety rating, there are plenty of options.”