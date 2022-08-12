Techart announces carbon fibre aerokit for 992 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche tuner, Techart, has taken the wraps off its latest aero enhancement package for the almighty 992 Porsche 911 GT3, with a liberal dose of carbon fibre for good measure.

More than just a styling package, Techart’s latest enhancements for the 911 GT3 include a new exhaust system, forged wheels, a roll bar and an FIA-approved six-point race harness.

The package features a new front spoiler and air intakes, a redesigned bonnet, front guards sitting 15mm wider than the standard GT3, side skirts, a new rear spoiler profile and wing, a rear apron with updated intakes, and all of which are made from lightweight carbon fibre.

The new sports exhaust system features a stainless steel design that Techart says guarantees goosebumps.

Underneath, there’s a set of forged Formula VII Race wheels with centre-lock nuts, measuring 20 x 9.5 inches on the front and 21 x 12 inches on the rear.

Inside, there’s a Techart roll bar that meets FIA regulations, as well as an approved six-point racing harness, with the option of everything from leather, Alcantara and ‘heritage’ fabrics for the upholstery and the sports steering wheel.

The company says that its carbon aero package will be available for customers in October.