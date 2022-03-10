2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito now on sale in Australia, adds OM 654 diesel

Mercedes-Benz Australia has given its Vito van range an update for MY2022, adding its relatively new OM 654 turbo-diesel powertrain for the flagship variant, while the Valente people-mover has been renamed the Vito Tourer.

Set to hit Australian roads by the middle of this year, Mercedes’s smallest commercial van has received some added equipment and a new engine and transmission combination along with some price increases across the range.

The base 111 Vito remains powered by the OM 622 engine. It’s a 1.6-litre turbo-diesel producing 84kW and 270Nm which is paired with a six-speed manual.

The 116 Vito Panel Van and Crew Cab comes with the OM 654 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder powertrain, which is tuned at 120kW and 380Nm, while the 119 Crew Cab and Panel variants produce 140kW and 440Nm.

Mercedes has also added adaptive cruise control, comfort seats, rubber floor mats and tinted windows to the standard equipment list for the Vito 116 and 119 variants.

Moving to Mercedes’s Vito people-mover lineup, the Valente has now become the Vito Tourer, which also receives the beefed-up OM 654 turbo-diesel, updated transmission and added equipment as standard.

The Vito Tourer is available in 116-spec only, receiving a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, velour floor mats, adaptive cruise control, tinted windows and seat cushion length adjustment.

These upgrades have come at a cost, though, with prices for the Vito Tourer increasing by $4530 over the previous model year, up to $70,336 (excluding on-roads). Mercedes made the name change to align the Tourer with its global lineup, ahead of the release of the all-electric eVito Tourer later this year.

Expect to see the first deliveries of the updated Vito lineup hit Australian showrooms in May. Prices for the entire Mercedes-Benz Vito lineup can be found below (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 111 SWB Panel Van: $44,058

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 111 LWB Panel Van: $46,318

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 116 MWB Panel Van: $57,763

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 116 LWB Panel Van: $60,023

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 MWB Panel Van: $65,779

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 LWB Panel Van: $68,038

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 116 MWB Crew Cab: $62,664

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 116 LWB Crew Cab: $64,923

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 MWB Crew Cab: $70,662

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 LWB Crew Cab: $72,921

2022 Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 116: $70,336