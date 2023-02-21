2024 BMW X5 M Competition, X6 M Competition revealed

Following the unveiling of the all-new BMW X5 and X6 a couple of weeks ago, the mighty 2024 X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition have now been unveiled.

Firstly, the power. It comes from a revised 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 now featuring 48V mild-hybrid tech, with a 9kW/200Nm starter-generator. Peak power remains at 460kW while torque continues at 750Nm.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h takes a claimed 3.9 seconds, which is actually down from 3.8 in the outgoing models (we’re guessing the new models are heavier). However, we suspect that is a modest timeframe as we have tested the outgoing models in 3.73 seconds and 3.69 seconds in the real world, in the X5 M and X6 M, respectively.

BMW M says it has installed a reinforced crankshaft drive for the V8 – perhaps to support the new starter-generator – as well as an evolved turbocharger system, optimised oil supply, and fitted a new air intake duct.

The drivetrain has also been tuned, with the introduction of a new version of its eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW says it offers “sharper” shift action, while the M xDrive all-wheel drive system including an Active M Differential at the rear have also be enhanced.

Drivers can select between three shift settings, and two drive settings with 4WD and 4WD Sport. The 4WD Sport mode provides the possibility of “controlled drifts” by sending more power to the rear axle.

Further enhancing the handling, various points of the body and chassis have been reinforced, with retuned M suspension Professional, and altered toe-in values for the rear to improve high-speed stability.

Just like the regular new X5 and X6, the new M Competition models showcase the company’s latest design language. It looks sharper and more edgy than before, while M has applied its usual aero package with special intakes and vents.

Inside welcomes the company’s latest curved screen display setup, incorporating a 14.9-inch multimedia screen and 12.3-inch gauge cluster. It runs BMW’s latest 8.0 operating system. Fortunately, the iDrive hand controller remains (unlike on some new BMW models such as the X1).

The new models are expected to go on sale in Australia later this year, although an official announcement is yet to confirm. We’ll update this story when we hear more.

UPDATE: BMW Australia has confirmed the new models will arrive locally during the third quarter of this year. Prices start from AU$241,900 for the X5 and from $247,900 for the X6 (excluding on-road costs).