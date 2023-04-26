McLaren 750S revealed; lighter, more powerful than 720S

McLaren has unveiled the new 750S supercar which comes in to replace the mighty 720S. It offers more power, greater driving dynamics, and reduced weight.

The engine is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, as with the 720S, only power is lifted to 552kW (750PS) and torque is boosted to 800Nm from 770Nm. This helps slash 0.1 second off the 0-100km/h time, now standing at 2.8 seconds.

McLaren engineers have managed to reduce the weight of the mostly carbon fibre supercar, so now it’s around 30kg lighter than the 720S, offering a DIN weight of 1389kg. Buyers can option for more carbon fibre and lighter weight options as well, to bring down the weight even more.

Speaking of options, there’s a new braking package upgrade, similar to the brakes on the McLaren Senna, incorporating ceramic discs and monoblock calipers. These are paired with a new brake booster and vacuum pump, as well as F1-inspired caliper cooling technology.

In terms of the handling, McLaren has tweaked its awesome hydraulically-linked suspension package and introduced PCC III (Proactive Chassis Control), with stiffer rear springs and softer front ones, with revised dampers. These changes help to improve ride comfort as well as “significantly” improve circuit performance, the company claims.

The exterior design has been facelifted and showcases a new-look front end and extended splitter, smaller ‘eye socket’ air intakes around the headlights, and a revised rear end and lengthened deck, with a larger carbon fibre active rear wing.

Taking a look inside and you might notice the new touch-screen interface. It includes Apple CarPlay connectivity and a specially developed Bowers & Wilkins sound system, while the rear- and surround-view camera systems have been upgraded to display sharper graphics.

McLaren’s Australian division says the new model is available to order now in coupe and open-top Spider format, with prices starting from $585,800 and $654,600, respectively (excluding on-roads).