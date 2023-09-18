Growing EV Sales Help Volvo Hit Sales Milestone in August

Volvo says that doubling down on its electric vehicle offerings here in Australia is beginning to pay off big-time, with the company recording a massive year-on-year sales increase in August.

All up, Volvo delivered 1037 vehicles for the month of August, 2023, marking a 46 per cent increase over the same point in 2022.

The company says that pure battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) made up just short of the majority of total sales, accounting for 49% of powertrains in the mix of new Volvos sold in August.

Volvo’s year-to-date sales are up 12.3 per cent so far in 2023, having delivered 8000 vehicles in the first eight months of this year, with the company aiming for double-digit sales growth.

The company says that strong demand for the CX40 Recharge Pure Electric has been the biggest hit with the Australian buying public, and anticipates its battery-electric powertrain mix to grow even further as the upcoming EX30 hits the market later this year.

“We’ve delivered close to 3000 fully electric SUVs in the first eight months of 2023, which is an outstanding result in a very competitive market,” says Volvo’s Managing Director, Stephen Connor.

He continued to explain that “we have received over 800 pre-orders for the new EX30, our smallest ever electric SUV, which boasts the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo produced to date.”

“With the EX30, we have experienced record enquiry and order intake measured against all of our recently introduced electric vehicle models,” he added.