Isuzu tops Roy Morgan 2021 Customer Satisfaction Awards

Isuzu Ute Australia is popping the champagne bottles once again after being crowned the winner of Roy Morgan’s Customer Satisfaction Awards for the second year running, while stacking up three wins over the past four years.

We reported last year on Isuzu’s victory after it bested the previous winner, Lexus, with Toyota taking out the award for the major car manufacturer of the year.

In the latest customer satisfaction awards, Roy Morgan tipped Isuzu Ute Australia once again for the car manufacturer of the year award, while Subaru was crowned the major car manufacturer of the year.

The customer survey found that Isuzu recorded the highest number of satisfied customers for six consecutive months last year, recording an overall satisfaction rating of 96.1 per cent.

The research marks Australia’s single-largest customer satisfaction surveys, contacting in excess of 60,000 consumers last year across 37 categories including the automotive, financial services, retail and telecommunications industries. Roy Morgan’s CEO, Michele Levine, said:

“The average customer satisfaction for Isuzu Ute in 2021 was an exceptional 96.1 per cent for all customers, an improvement from 94.9% making it the second highest rated brand for the most satisfied customers of any of the 37 categories awarded.”