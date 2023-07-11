Facelifted MY23 Mercedes-Benz A Class Arrives This Month, Priced from $61,900

Mercedes-Benz says that its facelifted A-Class hatch and sedan lineup is set to hit dealerships later this month alongside some substantial price rises for the range that is now priced from $61,900 before on-road costs.

With the MY23 range, Mercedes has axed the plug-in hybrid A250e PHEV, with the company removing the previous entry-level A180 with the new A200 base model.

The A-Class range now features four choices of hatchback variants, including the A200 entry-point, A250 4Matic, AMG A 35 4Matic and the range-topping AMG A 45 S 4Matic+.

In sedan form, the A-Class comes in all but the flagship A 45 S.

In terms of engines, there’s mild hybrid assistance available for all but the flagship A45 S, with the entry-level A200 picking up a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder kicking out 120kW/270Nm, which is thrown to the front wheels via an seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Stepping up to the A250 4Matic upgrades to a 2.0-litre block with a turbocharger kicking out 165kW/350Nm to all fours, and drops the 0-100km/h from 8.3 seconds in the A200 to 6.3 seconds.

The AMG A35 utilises the same 2.0-litre turbocharged unit which is tuned up to 225kW/400Nm, and receives a new eight-speed DCT unit; 0-100km/h is taken care of in 4.7 seconds.

Finally, Mercedes-AMG’s performance hero, the A 45 S’ performance outputs remain the same at a very spritely 310kW/500Nm, which tackles a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds.

On the design front, the A-Class casts a very familiar shadow, though there have been some tweaks to the front end which receives a more prominent grille design and a new set of headlights, with the rear picking up a set of redesigned tail lights.

Underneath, lower-spec front-wheel drive members of the family receive a torsion-beam suspension setup at the rear, while AWD variants pick up an independent multi-link assembly.

In terms of fuel economy, the updated A-Class range in its most frugal A200 sedan form sips 5.7L/100km on a combined cycle, which increases to 7.0L/100km in the A250, up to 7.9L/100km in the A 35 and up to 8.9L/100km in the A 45 S hatchback.

Inside, Mercedes’ digital instrument cluster remains in place, as does the 10.25-inch infotainment display, though it has been updated with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a new surround-view camera a revised voice command system with a smarter brain powering it all.

Boot space remains unchanged at 350L for the hatchback, increasing to 395L in the sedan, while the A35 offers the largest boot of the range at 420L.

Retail prices for the full MY23 Mercedes-Benz A-Class range can be found below, before on-road costs are applied.