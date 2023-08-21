2024 Arrival Confirmed for Jeep’s First-Ever Battery-Electric Avenger SUV

Jeep has confirmed that Australian dealerships will be accepting deliveries of the company’s first-ever battery-electric SUV, the Avenger, in the second half of 2024 as the brand moves toward an electrified future.

Jeep gave us our first look at the Avenger at last year’s Paris Motor Show, as well as some powertrain and range figures from its single electric motor setup, which is likely to be the same arrangement powering Australian-bound Jeep Avengers.

The Avenger was unveiled with a single motor configuration pushing out 115kW of power and 260Nm of torque, with 400km of range on the WLTP test cycle, increasing to 550km on the urban cycle from its 54kWh battery pack.

The pack can be fast-charged up to 100kW, meaning a 20-80 per cent charge is handled in around 24-minutes; around 30km for every three minutes of fast charging.

The Avenger measures in at 4080mm long and has ground clearance figures of 200m, with the company claiming approach and breakover angles of 20 degrees, while the departure angle stands at 32 degrees.

In spite of its front-wheel drive layout, Jeep is fitting the Avenger with its Selec-Terrain system and a hill descent control system.

Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch infotainment display as well as a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster in the base model, while higher-ranking members of the Avenger lineup pick up a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Full specs are yet to be confirmed by Jeep, though we do know that it will come packing a heap of safety gear as standard, receiving level-2 autonomous driving tech, blind-spot monitoring, AEB braking with pedestrian and cyclist protection, automatic parking and a 180-degree rear-view monitor with drone view.

We’ll be sure to report back when we’ve had the Avenger’s Australian specifications published by Jeep.

“The Jeep Avenger represents a key milestone for the Jeep brand, our first zero exhaust emission SUV,” says Jeep Australia’s Managing Director, Michael Filazzola.

“A compact SUV, the Avenger will provide a new entry point to the Jeep range while adding another level of electrification to our offerings in Australia, and represents a further step in the Jeep brand’s evolution,” he added.