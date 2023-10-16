Manhart’s Treatment for M2 Competition can be Tuned up to 894kW

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

The ludicrous team over at Manhart Performance have revealed their latest treatment to a tail-happy BMW, this time in the form of the F87 M2 Competition with a block that can be tuned all the way to a stratospheric 894kW.

It goes by the name of the Manhart MH2 700, and, we imagine in the name of longevity, Manhart has capped power at a still remarkable 525kW/815Nm from BMW’s 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. Manhart says the power and torque increases came after a pair of new custom turbochargers were installed, alongside a new intercooler, water cooler, carbon intake and a charge pipes made from aluminium.

To match the power increases, Manhart has installed an upgraded crank hub, an heavy duty clutch, a new software tune for the ECU and a new Manhart Drexler differential to throw all that power to the rear wheels. Underneath, there’s a set of V3 Clubsport three-way coilvers from KW, an upgraded brake kit consisting of six-piston callipers snatched from the F82 M4 GT4 that clamp 395x34mm discs, with four-piston callipers biting 380mm discs.

Manhart says that buyers can option a set of carbon ceramic discs if their heart desires.

There’s also a stainless-steel exhaust system with active valves, race downpipes, an OPF delete consisting of stainless-steel pipes with 300-cell catalytic converts that mean it cannot be sold in its home market of Germany. The Manhart MH2 700 comes riding on a set of 20-inch Concave One rims finished in matte black wrapped in 255/30 front and 395/25 rubber at the rear.

It picks up a massive carbon fibre rear wing, as well as a carbon fibre bonnet, front splitter, and side skirts, while the interior boasts a set of Recaro Sportster CS bucket seats, a Clubsport roll bar and some mint green interior highlights to match the bright exterior finish. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Manhart turn its attention to BMW’s pint-sized drift enthusiast, with the company launching the MH2 late last year that jacked power up from 302kW up to 463kW and from 550Nm up to 750Nm of torque.