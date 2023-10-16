BMW Manhart Performance News Turbo

Manhart’s Treatment for M2 Competition can be Tuned up to 894kW

Alexi Falson

The ludicrous team over at Manhart Performance have revealed their latest treatment to a tail-happy BMW, this time in the form of the F87 M2 Competition with a block that can be tuned all the way to a stratospheric 894kW.

It goes by the name of the Manhart MH2 700, and, we imagine in the name of longevity, Manhart has capped power at a still remarkable 525kW/815Nm from BMW’s 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine.Manhart says the power and torque increases came after a pair of new custom turbochargers were installed, alongside a new intercooler, water cooler, carbon intake and a charge pipes made from aluminium.

To match the power increases, Manhart has installed an upgraded crank hub, an heavy duty clutch, a new software tune for the ECU and a new Manhart Drexler differential to throw all that power to the rear wheels.Underneath, there’s a set of V3 Clubsport three-way coilvers from KW, an upgraded brake kit consisting of six-piston callipers snatched from the F82 M4 GT4 that clamp 395x34mm discs, with four-piston callipers biting 380mm discs.

Manhart says that buyers can option a set of carbon ceramic discs if their heart desires.

There’s also a stainless-steel exhaust system with active valves, race downpipes, an OPF delete consisting of stainless-steel pipes with 300-cell catalytic converts that mean it cannot be sold in its home market of Germany.The Manhart MH2 700 comes riding on a set of 20-inch Concave One rims finished in matte black wrapped in 255/30 front and 395/25 rubber at the rear.

It picks up a massive carbon fibre rear wing, as well as a carbon fibre bonnet, front splitter, and side skirts, while the interior boasts a set of Recaro Sportster CS bucket seats, a Clubsport roll bar and some mint green interior highlights to match the bright exterior finish.This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Manhart turn its attention to BMW’s pint-sized drift enthusiast, with the company launching the MH2 late last year that jacked power up from 302kW up to 463kW and from 550Nm up to 750Nm of torque.

Get a New Car Quote

We offer a convenient car buying service that will save you time and thousands of dollars thanks to our relationships with and access to a nation-wide network of car dealers.

Enter your details below and we’ll give you a call back.

In,

More Stories