Lunaz Reveals Upcycled, Battery-Electric Aston Martin DB6 Concept

Resto-mod electric conversions of historically significant cars are becoming increasingly common these days, though the team at the Lunaz Group has taken this to a whole new level with their upcycled, battery-electric take on the Aston Martin DB6.

Rather than take on the typical approach with a transplanted battery-electric powertrain into a classic vehicle, Lunaz takes a more detailed approach to almost every aspect, ensuring they are as sustainable as possible. Some of the best examples of this recipe in action include the fact that the Lunaz DB6 features the use of egg and nutshell veneers for the dashboard, gear shifter and three-quarter glass handles in favour of oil-based plastics.

There’s also a new bio-based polyurethane fabric blended with plant-based materials like corn and wood pulp for the door cards, and a leather altnernative made from apple pomace – a biproduct of producing apple cider.

Lunaz says that 66 per cent of the fabric used inside is made up of recylced cotton, while the leather used for the seat bolters, parcel shelf and transmission tunnel is made from low-carbon leather, effectively leather that would otherwise go unutilised by the meat industry. At its heart, there’s an electric motor kicking out 280kW of power paired with battery packs measuring between 80 – 120kWh, offering driving range figures up to 410km.

This electric powertrain comes as a replacement for the 4.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine used for the DB6’s production run between 1965-70.

Some of Lunaz’ other creations include a battery-electric take on the 1961 Bentley S2 Continental, Jaguar XK120 and XK140 – the latter of which was snapped up by David Beckham – as well as a 1960’s Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II and a 1961 Phantom V. The company has not confirmed pricing for its upcycled, battery-electric take on the Aston Martin DB6, though reports seem to suggest it will be priced at the 650,000 Pound-Stirling mark, just north of AUD $1.2 million.

“The fact that our team has been able to bring together such a wide range of innovative materials in this sumptuous, tactile and completely harmonious interior is a testament to their skill and creativity,” says founder David Lorenz. “This magnificent Aston Martin DB6 shows we can create authentic, truly luxurious interiors worthy of the most famous marques using materials with the smallest possible environmental impact,” he added.

“It’s an exceptional marriage of materials and methods that elevates automotive interiors beyond anything available in the world,” Lunaz concluded.