Mercedes-Benz Vans & Rivian strike deal on EV van production

Californian electric vehicle start-up Rivian has signed a deal with none other than automotive behemoth, Mercedes-Benz Vans, that will see the two partner up and create a range of Mercedes and Rivian-branded large electric vans.

Officially, the two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that lays out the bedrock for a strategic partnership and the joint production of all-electric vans at an existing Mercedes-Benz production facility in Central Europe.

Mercedes will be building a number of electric vans on its upcoming VAN.EA platform that is a specialised chassis for electric vans, while Rivian will be using its second-gen Rivian Light Van (RLV) platform.

Mercedes-Benz is set to release its first-ever eVito electric van here in Australia sometime in the near future, with the company expanding its range of electric vans to four in total by 2024.

The companies say that “further options for increased synergies”, otherwise known as parts sharing for everything from suspension hardware to the infotainment systems “will also be explored” in the coming months and years. Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, Mathias Geisen, said:

“From 2025 onwards, all vans based on our new architecture VAN.EA will be electric-only. I am delighted that as part of this transformation we are now joining forces with Rivian – a highly dynamic and inspiring partner with a strong technology position.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Rivian, RJ Scaringe, said his company was “created to encourage the world to transition away from fossil fuel consumption”. He said:

“Mercedes‑Benz is one of the world’s best known and respected automotive companies, and we believe that together we will produce truly remarkable electric vans which will not only benefit our customers, but the planet.”

The MoU is still subject to some binding agreements and regulatory clearances.