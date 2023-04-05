Lamborghini Urus Performante makes Australian debut

The devilish Lamborghini Urus Performante made its Australian debut in Sydney today, ahead of local deliveries commencing later this year.

This is Lamborghini’s first hardcore version of the Urus since the SUV launched in 2018. It helps keep the Performante name alive by introducing more performance, less weight, and bespoke aero and design elements compared with the regular Urus.

Why? Firstly, why not? Secondly, the Urus has been an extremely popular model for the iconic brand. Soon after it was launched it was accounting for about 40 per cent of all Lambo sales. Now, the company says it is more like 50-50 between it and its supercar lineup. Overall sales have accumulated to over 21,000 units, globally.

For the Performante version, engineers were tasked with reducing the weight and the centre of gravity. So to kick that off the team introduced steel springs, replacing the heavier air suspension package. These helped bring the body down lower to the ground, reducing the centre of gravity.

Also aiding the centre of gravity, the roof and bonnet are made from carbon fibre. They also help the super SUV shed some weight. In fact, these changes, along with other revisions, help the Urus Performante drop 47kg over the regular model.

The aerodynamics have been improved thanks to special air curtains in the front and rear corners, with vertical slits guiding airflow around the vehicle. A bespoke rear diffuser helps suck air from beneath the body, and there’s a neat front and rear spoiler. All up, the setup sees a 38 per cent increase in downforce.

Power is provided by an enhanced version of the existing 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, so power is up from 478kW to 490kW, or 666PS. Torque remains unchanged at 850Nm. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 306km/h.

Inside, Lamborghini has made some changes to the centre console so there’s a bit of room for an arm rest, while passengers are cradled in special Performante seats. Lots of Alcantara and carbon fibre are also applied for that racy look and feel.

Going forward, Lamborghini says all of its models will be electrified by 2024, kicking off with the recently-revealed Revuelto plug-in hybrid. It also confirms it will be launching its first fully electric model in 2028.

Lamborghini says it expects Australian deliveries to commence some time later this year. Unlike other hardcore models by Lamborghini, the Urus Performante will not be a limited-build model per se. Of course, it will eventually go out of production though as the next-gen arrives. Prices start from $465,876 (excluding on-road costs).