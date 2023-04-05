GWM adds cab-chassis to Cannon Ute range, priced from $35,490

GWM has added a cab-chassis variant to the Cannon Ute lineup, with two variants on offer with the choice of 4×2 and 4x4s drivetrains.

The lineup kicks off with 4×2 and 4×4 variants of the entry-level Ute Cannon-CC, with a higher-spec Cannon-L CC 4×4 also on offer.

Power for all comes courtesy of the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel you’ll find in the rest of the Cannon ute range, which produces 120kW/400Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy figures stand at 8.4L/100km for 4×2 and rise up to 9.4L/100km for 4×4.

The Cannon-CC’s payload figures top out at 1130kg, while the braked towing capacity remains 3000kg. The Cannon-CC is 101mm longer than its dual-cab siblings, with the tray measuring in at 1730mm long by 1855mm wide and 235mm tall.

Standard equipment for the Cannon-CC includes a set of 18-inch alloys, LED head and taillights, side steps, leather seats, a rear-view camera and parking sensors, keyless entry and start and a 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the safety front, Cannon-CC buyers receive autonomous emergency braking, active cruise control, forward collision warnings and tyre pressure monitoring.

Upgrading to the Cannon-L CC adds climate control, heated seats, climate control, front parking sensors, a surround-view monitor and chrome highlights for the front grille, mirrors and door handles.

GWM says the first examples have already touched down in Australia and will be making their way to dealerships in the very near future. Drive-away and ABN pricing for the 2023 GWM Cannon-CC lineup are as follows: