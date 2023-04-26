2024 Land Rover Defender range confirmed for Australia, adds 130 V8

Land Rover is announcing its 2024 model year Defender lineup for Australia, which now includes the big 130 long wheelbase model with a V8 engine and the introduction of JLR’s P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

The Defender has been quite a popular model in Australia since the new-shape model arrived a few years ago. So it would make sense for the company to expand the range to cover more of the market.

Firstly, the Defender 130. This is the long wheelbase body, and in Australia it is being presented with three different powertrain options: D300, P400, and the P500 5.0-litre supercharged V8. Outputs span from 221kW/650Nm, 294kW/550Nm, and to 368kW/610Nm, respectively.

The long wheelbase offers more interior space, and if you go for the new 130 Outbound variant, you get five seats with a whopping 1329 litres of boot space. With the second row folded, that opens up to a van-litre 2516L.

The Outbound variant comes exclusively decorated and equipped for big adventures, featuring Shadow Atlas Matt finishes for the bumper bars and front grille, and it rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels in gloss black. There’s also special treatment inside.

Land Rover says the 130 Outbound offers a maximum towing capacity of 3000kg, while off-road performance is backed by the Terrain Response 2 drive system package, along with air suspension and Adaptive Dynamics.

Also new for the 2024 model year is the launch of the 110 Hard Top, coming to Australia later this year. It comes in D250 form only, featuring a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six producing 183kW and 570Nm.

The Hard Top name is being brought back from its original 1950s ancestors, and features a fixed metal roof and silhouette, just like the original. It also boasts serious off-road capability, featuring the more heavy-duty coil-spring suspension package, 291mm of ground clearance, and a full 3500kg braked towing capacity. It can also be optioned with no rear seats and a three-seat front.

Lastly, the P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain is being offered for the 110 body size. The system incorporates a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder that’s supported by a 105kW electric motor. Combined, the package produces 221kW, offering a 0-100km/h time of 5.6 seconds.

The PHEV powertrain can run on electric power alone for a range of 52km, and it offers DC charging where it can go from 0-80 per cent in around 30 minutes with a 50kW plug. The official fuel consumption rate is just 3.4L/100km. Buyers will be able to apply the X-Dynamic SE and X-Dynamic HSE trim level with the P400e option.

Land Rover Australia says the new model is available to order now, with deliveries set to kick off from November 2023. Prices start from $90,400 for the Defender 90 P300 S. See below for the full price list (excludes on-road costs):