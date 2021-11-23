Kia previews next-gen Niro, inspired by Habaniro concept from 2019

Kia is gearing up for the arrival of its all-new Niro, releasing a series of teaser images along with confirmation that the new model will make its official debut at the upcoming Seoul Mobility Show this weekend.

While we don’t know exactly what Kia has up its sleeve for the next-generation Niro, the company says the styling will take inspiration from 2019’s Habaniro concept, and says it will feature a two-tone body, clean lines and an ‘adventure-ready’ design language.

Inside, Kia says that it is planning on taking an unconventional approach to the cabin design, embracing asymmetrical lines of horizontal and diagonal patterns, as well as a host of sustainable and eco-friendly textiles. All will be revealed when Kia lifts the veil on its all-new Niro at the Seoul Mobility Show on November 25, with a premiere scheduled for 1:30pm AEDST. In a statement, Kia said:

“Redesigned under the company’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the all-new Niro clearly illustrates Kia’s commitment to sustainability. Taking inspiration from the natural world that sustainable mobility aims to protect, the new Niro appeals to the complex needs of sustainability-conscious consumers and delivers a design that connects eco-friendliness with fun and driving pleasure.”

While the current generation Kia Niro has been available globally for a few years now, it wasn’t until May this year that it arrived in Australia. The company cites high demand in other markets as the main reason for the delay, funnelling especially to markets with strict emissions laws in place.

Australian Niro models see a hybrid variant at the bottom of the lineup, pairing a 1.6-litre GDI petrol with an electric motor that produces a combined 104kW/265Nm, and a plug-in hybrid variant using the same powertrain but offering an electric-only driving range of 58km.

The range-topping fully-electric Niro, on the other hand, receives a 64kWh, 356-volt lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 150kW/395Nm electric motor, sharing both its platform and electric motor with the Hyundai Kona Electric.

It seems more than likely that Kia’s updated Niro range will benefit from the shared platforms, battery packs and electric motor technology it has access to through the Hyundai-Kia umbrella. We’ll know more very soon.