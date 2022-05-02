Kia Australia adds GT-Line Hybrid variant to Sorento lineup

Kia has introduced a hybrid powertrain option for the Sorento SUV lineup in Australia, helping the Sorento become the only vehicle available in Australia with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid options.

The Kia Sorento hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) comes in GT-Line specification only, and in both FWD and AWD forms. Power comes from a parallel hybrid system that pairs a 132kW 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder with an electric motor mounted between the powertrain and the six-speed auto transmission.

Kia says the Sorento’s hybrid system pushes out 169kW of power and 350Nm of torque, combined, with fuel economy figures standing at 5.3L/100km for the front-wheel-drive variant and 5.8L/100km for the all-wheel dive version.

With the GT-Line pack it comes 19-inch alloy wheels, and a number of premium features including a surround-view camera, wireless smartphone charging, quilted Nappa leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Kia Australia chief operating officer, Damien Meredith, said:

“The addition of PHEV and HEV options to the popular Sorento range is another example of Kia’s progress in vehicle electrification. Along with the recently launched and award winning EV6, and the next-generation Niro range of electric vehicles arriving in the very near future, Kia Australia is offering a variety of choices in its contribution to a greener future.”

The new variant is on sale now. Prices for the updated Sorento range are listed below (excludes on-road costs):