VFACTS: Top 10 best-selling cars in Australia in 2020

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries has released the December 2020 VFACTS new vehicle registration figures today, which reveals the best-selling cars of the year in Australia. Before we put together our usual big report, here’s a snapshot of the top 10 best-sellers.

During all of 2020 Australian consumers purchased 916,968 vehicles (VFACTS are actually new vehicle registrations, but we’ll call them sales for brevity). That’s down 13.7 per cent on the 1,062,867 cars bought in 2019. Sales for the month of December specifically are up 13.5 per cent though, with 95,652 units recorded.

Toyota ranked the highest in 2020, selling the most new vehicles of all brands. Despite various setbacks and restrictions in the industry brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese brand managed to shift 204,801 new vehicles. That’s down only 0.5 per cent on 2019 efforts.

Mazda came across the line for second place, reporting 85,640 sales, down 12.3 per cent, with Hyundai rounding out the top three. It posted 64,807 units, down a more serious 24.7 per cent. See below for the top 10 best-selling car brands in Australia during 2020:

Toyota: 204,801 (-0.5% YTD) Mazda: 85,640 (-12.3% Hyundai: 64,807 (-24.7%) Ford: 59,601 (-5.8%) Mitsubishi: 58,335 (-29.9%) Kia: 56,076 (-8.8%) Volkswagen: 39,266 (-21.4%) Nissan: 38,323 (-24.2%) Subaru: 31,501 (-21.3%) Mercedes-Benz: 29,455 (-7.9%)

As for the best-selling vehicle models, it was the Toyota HiLux once again. It’s been the best-selling vehicle of the year for a number of years in a row now, proving just how popular these recreational vehicles are in Australia. In fact, the Ford Ranger crossed the line for second most popular vehicle model, followed by the Toyota RAV4. See below for the top 10 best-selling vehicles in Australia during 2020:

Stay tuned for our complete December 2020 VFACTS report, coming later today. Speaking about the overall industry results, FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said:

“COVID-19 has brought a health crisis and a corresponding economic crisis to the world during 2020. And along with the rest of Australia, automotive brands and their dealer networks have found the last twelve months an extremely challenging period… It is therefore with great relief that the industry, along with the general economy, is finally noting some positive signs within the market.”

UPDATE: Our complete December 2020 VFACTS report is now up.