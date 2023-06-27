Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV arriving in August, priced at $129,950

Jeep has added its first-ever plug-in hybrid variant to the Grand Cherokee lineup here in Australia, with the 4xe sitting atop the range, priced from $129,950 (before on-road costs).

The 4xe’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharge four-cylinder with an electric motor and a 17.3kWh battery pack, with combined outputs standing at a hefty 280kW/637Nm, channelled to all fours via an eight-speed automatic.

Fuel economy figures drop to a claimed 3.2L/100km on the combined cycle, while the PHEV can travel up to 52km on electric power alone.

As standard, there’s a regenerative braking system, as well as Jeep’s Quadtra-Trac 4×4 system with an active transfer case and the added bonus of air suspension.

Towing figures for the Grand Cherokee 4xe stand at 2722kg, down slightly from the Grand Cherokee’s 2813kg.

The company says that the 4xe plug-in hybrid will be offered in both the standard Grand Cherokee and the seven-seat Grand Cherokee L, with the first deliveries arriving here in Australia in August.

It will be offered in a single, range-topping Summit Reserve variant, which picks up 21-inch alloys, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, hands-free tailgate and a black roof.

Inside, the Summit Reserve 4xe receives quilted Palermo leather upholstery with massaging front seats, four-zone climate control, a dual-pane sunroof, 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety equipment for the Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe includes active driving assistance, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and parking assistant.