2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon confirmed for Australia

August 12, 2020
Keen to go off-reading? You might want to get yourself one of these bad boys. It’s the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition. 100 examples have just been confirmed for Australia.

The Recon is essentially a hardcore version of the already hardcore Rubicon. It is being presented in two-door and four-door body styles, which means it’s essentially the only two-door Rubicon available.

For the exterior there’s a set of unique 17-inch machined-face alloy wheels with black inner-spokes, with a matching gloss black front grille, matt black decals for the bonnet and front guards, and a robust steel front bumper bar.

Finishing it all off is a reinforced tailgate and Jeep Performance bumper hoop, along with a Recon badge on the front guards. Jeep is also offering an optional Recon Premium Package which adds a body-coloured three-piece freedom hardtop roof and colour-coded wheel arch moulds.

In terms of the hardware underneath, both body styles are equipped with the 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine. It produces 209kW and 347Nm, and comes attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a two-speed transfer case. The system incorporates Jeep’s Rock-Trac running gear and heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles.

As for the interior, only a few minor elements are revised. You’ll probably notice the ‘Torch Red’ seat belts, premium-wrapped instrument panel held together with red stitching, while the front passengers are treated to heated seats and there’s a heated steering wheel for the driver. Speaking about the special edition, Guillaume Drelon, Jeep Australia director of brand & product strategy, said:

“A two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon continues to be a much-desired proposition amongst the Australian off-roading community, and we’re so excited to make this dream a reality with the Recon special edition. It offers the everyday practicality many seek, whilst remaining adventure ready.”

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is available to order from showrooms now. Prices start from $66,950 for the two-door and from $71,450 for the four-door (excluding on-road costs). You better get in quick though as just 100 examples are up for grabs (60 four-door, 40 two-door).

