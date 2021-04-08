Isuzu Ute teams up with Surf Life Saving Australia

Isuzu is officially the ute-of-choice for Surf Life Saving Australia, after announcing a three-year partnership as a Major National Partner.

Isuzu says that as millions flock to beaches, the Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) team will be perfectly equipped for whatever nature throws at them with its D-Max ute and MU-X SUV patrol and support vehicles.

The two organisations have signed a three-year deal that will see the D-Max and MU-X put into action as Surf Life Saving Australia’s primary work-horses. SLSA no doubt has a lot of work in store for the workhorses, considering their patrols have helped save more than 600,000 lives since its creation 114 years ago. Every year, SLSA facilitates 10,000 rescues, 60,000 emergency care treatments and more than 1.4 million preventative actions on Australian shores.

Isuzu says the reliability and off-road credentials of the D-Max and MU-X will provide Surf Life Saving Australia with the equipment they can rely on day after day, even in the toughest of conditions. SLSA president, John Baker, said:

“Knowing that our lifesaving equipment needs to be durable to last the challenging beach conditions and dependable when called upon by our surf lifesavers, SLSA has turned to Isuzu UTE Australia, relying on the D-Max Ute and MU-X SUV to serve as surf rescue patrol and support vehicles across the country.”

Combined with SLSA’s need for off-road capability and towing of their jet skis, surf skis and other equipment, Isuzu seemed like the perfect fit, according to Baker. He said:

“It is with the support of these vehicles and our partners like Isuzu UTE Australia that makes our mission in patrolling and protecting our beaches that much easier, allowing us to focus our attention to the safety of our beach-goers.”

Isuzu’s Australian managing director, Hiroyasu Sato said that Surf Life Saving Australia have been patrolling beaches and protecting millions of beach-goers for 114-years, and in “recognition of the significant difference they have made, we are proud to jump on board and support the amazing work they are doing.”