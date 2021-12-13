Morgan releases most powerful creation yet, the Plus 8 GTR

The Morgan Motor Company has taken the veil off its latest creation, the Plus 8 GTR, which marks the production of a hyper-exclusive series that is limited to just 9 units.

The Plus 8 GTR is based on the Morgan Plus 8, and takes more than a few pieces of design inspiration from the company’s long-standing history in motorsport, with the first unveiled unit receiving a Yas Marina Blue finish.

More importantly, though, the Morgan Plus 8 GTR has been designed as a swansong for the company’s history with V8 powertrains, with power supplied by BMW’s N62B48 4.8-litre V8 – borrowed from the E70 X5. It has been revised to the tune of 280kW. Power is thrown to the ground via the option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed ZF automatic transmission, with acoustics supplied by a new cannon-style twin-exit sports exhaust system.

Each of the nine limited-edition units are a bespoke commission from Morgan’s design team, who will work alongside customers as they fine-tune their creation when they’re close to completion in the first quarter of 2022.

Morgan says that five of the nine vehicles in total will make their way overseas, with four units slated to remain in Morgan’s home in the UK. Chairman and CEO of the Morgan Motor Company, Steve Morris, said:

“The Plus 8 GTR represents and opportunity for Morgan to celebrate the V8 engine once again, something we did not expect to do since finishing the Plus 8 and Aero 8 models in 2018. Striking design, the finest craftmanship, and an exhilarating sports car to drive, the Plus 8 GTR is the perfect swansong to the Morgan V8.”