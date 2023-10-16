Hyundai Updates MY24 Palisade Lineup with New Variants, Range Starts from $66,800

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its MY24 Palisade SUV lineup, with a pair of new variants and a more generous equipment list headlining the list of updates for the range that now starts from $66,800 before on-roads.

The new variants come in the form of the Calligraphy and Calligraphy Black Ink, which pick up a heap of black special touches, including the front grille, 20-inch alloys, skid plates, tail light surrounds and the roof rails.

The blacked-out treatment continues inside the cabin of the Palisade Calligraphy range, which offer black suede upholstery with a black headliner, with added touches of a touchscreen climate control system and hydrophobic treatment for the front door glass.

Across the rest of the range, the Palisade in entry-level Elite form picks up an eight-way, power-adjustable passenger’s seat and a heated steering wheel, a knitted headliner and pillar covers, as well as some faux wood inserts, alloy scuff plates and a carpeted cargo floor.

“2024 Palisade builds on the renowned appeal and value of our flagship large SUV with the contemporary new Calligraphy Black Ink variant and additional standard features across the range,” says Australian CEO, Ted Lee.

Prices for the MY24 Palisade lineup, before on-road costs are applied, can be found below.

Palisade Elite 3.8 GDi 2WD: $66,800

Palisade Elite 2.2 CRDi AWD: $70,800

Palisade Calligraphy 3.8 GDi 2WD: $75,900

Palisade Calligraphy Black Ink 3.8 GDi 2WD: $76,900

Palisade Calligraphy CRDi AWD: $79,900

Palisade Calligraphy Black Ink CRDi AWD: $80,900