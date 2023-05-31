Hyundai tossing up limited production run of gorgeous N Vision 74 hydrogen EV

Hyundai’s radical hydrogen-powered and absolutely gorgeous concept, the N Vision 74, has been spotted driving at the recent Concorso d’eleganza Villa d’Este as reports begin to detail the company may actually be taking the idea of a production version seriously.

The quotes come from a Top Gear report and are attributed to Hyundai’s chief creative officer, Luc Donckerwolke, who said that it “could come into production” in the coming years. The chief said:

“I hate doing show cars and then – nothing. We are serious about this… we have the platform – it’s a motorsport platform. There is nothing unfeasible about this car. It’s pure. We’re hoping and we’re working and it’s only a matter of the right constellation.”

As a reminder, the N Vision 74 concept was unveiled as a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle powered by two electric motors producing a combined 500kW of power and 900Nm of torque.

The onboard fuel cell is capable of producing up to 95kW worth of juice for the 62.4kWh battery pack sitting underneath the floor, with claimed range figures standing north of 600km.