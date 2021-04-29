2021 Ford Ranger Raptor X flagship announced, FX4 returns

The 2021 Ford Ranger is receiving yet another update, with the local arm today confirming the introduction of a new Raptor X flagship variant and the return of the FX4. This follows on from other 2021 Ranger news earlier this week when Ford announced the XL Sport 4×2 variant.

As the name suggests, the Raptor X is an even more enthusiastic version of the rugged and racy top model, featuring special racing stripes, extended sports bar in the back, red tow hooks on the front, and a matt finish for the front bumper bar, wheel arches, door handles, rear bumper bar cover, and side mirror caps.

Inside, Ford has applied some racy red contrast stitching for the steering wheel and dashboard, replacing the regular blue stitching on the Raptor, and there’s hydrographic and alley key accents across the dash and door trims for that mechanical look.

No changes are made under the bonnet, leaving the 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel in its regular 157kW and 500Nm tune. It’s matched to a 10-speed auto transmission, with part-time four-wheel drive and low-range. Drivers can toggle through the Terrain Management System for different drive modes, including the unique Baja mode.

Other highlights include – as per the regular Raptor – a set of Fox shocks with Position Sensitive Damping, 332mm disc brakes with twin-piston calipers on the front, and 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 285/70 BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres.

As for the Ranger FX4, it rejoins the lineup, slotting between the XLT and the FX4 Max. It comes in dual-cab form only and features bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, darkened headlights, an FX4 front grille and body decals, and comes in five exterior colours; Aluminium Metallic, Arctic White, Meteor Grey, Shadow Black, and True Red.

The FX4 is available with either the 2.0 bi-turbo four-cylinder as mentioned above, or the 3.2-litre turbo-diesel five-cylinder which produces 147kW and 470Nm. Going for the 3.2 engine opens up the possibility of opting for a manual transmission or six-speed auto. The 2.0 unit offers a fuel consumption average of 7.4L/100km, while the 3.2 with the manual is rated at 8.4L/100km.

All 2021 Ranger models come standard with Ford’s latest FordPass Connect system with an embedded modem, providing remote connectivity and functions such as locking/unlocking, vehicle start, and vehicle status updates. FordPass is available on Android and Apple devices.

The 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor X and FX4 will go on sale from the following prices (excluding on-road costs), with showroom arrival scheduled to commence in July.

2021 Ford Ranger FX4 3.2TD manual: $59,990

2021 Ford Ranger FX4 3.2TD auto: $62,190

2021 Ford Ranger FX4 2.0TTD auto: $63,690

2021 Ford Ranger Raptor X 2.0TTD auto: $79,390