GWM planning 50 new PHEVs, EVs and hydrogen vehicles by 2025

The head of Great Wall Motors (GWM) has taken to the stage at the Paris Motor Show to build up hype for the company’s expanding range of plug-in hybrids, EVs and even hydrogen vehicles set to arrive by 2025.

All up, GWM says that there will be 50 ‘new energy vehicles’ hitting the global market by the middle of the decade, with some already on sale in the Chinese domestic market that are ready for export.

GWM’s presentation was headlined by the showcase of three new electric concepts, with the Next Ora Cat, an all-electric, all-wheel drive four-door coupe pushing out 680Nm of torque that sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and offers a claimed range of 430km.

GWM also showcased two compact urban plug-in hybrid SUVs named the WEY Coffee 01 and 02. The Coffee 01 is powered by a 2.0-litre Miller engine producing 150kW/320Nm, with additional power from a pair of electric motors pushing out 110kW over the front axle and 135kW for the rear axle, with combined torque sitting at a very healthy 847Nm.

GWM says the Coffee 01 offers up to 833km of range from its plug-in hybrid drive system, with 150km of all-electric driving available from the onboard battery.

Also on show was the Coffee 02, which is billed as a more compact variant of the Coffee 01, measuring in at 4668mm long, 1890mm wide, 1730mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2745mm.

We’re yet to find out which of the new generation plug-in hybrids and EVs are set to arrive in Australia, but more information will come to the surface in the near future.

“In 2023, we will complete our first zero-carbon emission factory. By 2025, we will launch more than 50 new energy models. Currently, we are already testing our first hydrogen vehicles, powered by fuel cells. We are looking not only for economic benefits but also to make a sustainable future for our employees and customers, because climate change is something we all must work to stop together.”