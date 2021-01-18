2021 Honda HR-V previewed, e:HEV hybrid confirmed

January 18, 2021
Car News, Honda, Hybrid, SUV

Honda has confirmed its all-new 2021 Honda HR-V will be unveiled in February and will come with hybrid technology as standard for the first time.

The small SUV market segment is one of the fastest-growing classes in many markets around the world. And Honda is ensuring its next-gen model is equipped with cutting-edge technology to make sure it meets not just customer demands but also ever-tightening emissions regulations.

For the new model Honda will be introducing its ‘two-motor e:HEV’ powertrain technology as standard. Specific details on the power unit haven’t been outlined for the HR-V, however, Honda does offer a similar setup in the overseas Jazz. It comprises of a 1.5-litre petrol running Atkinson cycle, paired with two electric motors. Combined, it offers 80kW and 253Nm.

It would seem reasonable to expect a similar setup for the 2021 HR-V, considering it uses a similar platform as Jazz. Honda does offer a 1.5-litre i-VTEC hybrid option in the current model, producing a combined 112kW. However, this powertrain is part of the older engine family.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

On that note, the Jazz (also called Fit, overseas) is available with all-wheel drive when optioned with the new hybrid setup. This could mean the next HR-V might be offered with all-wheel drive. In Australia, the current model comes in front-wheel drive only.

Switching to a standard hybrid system will help the new SUV fall in line with Honda’s latest strategy, whereby all of its mainstream models in Europe are set to include electrified powertrain technology by 2022.

As for the exterior design, the company has sent out some teaser images to get everyone talking. It looks like the trademark vertical rear door handle will continue, and we can see snippets of the bolstered wheel arches, and an integrated rear spoiler up on the tailgate.

The full reveal will take place on February 18. Australian market entry details are yet to be confirmed but it’s expected to arrive during the second half of this year.

Tags

Related Articles

New Honda Jazz Type R 'a possibility', rendering provides inspirationNew Honda Jazz Type R 'a possibility', rendering provides inspiration March 31, 2020
Honda to borrow GM's EV platform for 2 new electric vehiclesHonda to borrow GM's EV platform for 2 new electric vehicles April 3, 2020
New-look 2021 Honda Odyssey on sale in Australia from $44,250New-look 2021 Honda Odyssey on sale in Australia from $44,250 January 18, 2021
2021 Honda CR-V update announced for Australia2021 Honda CR-V update announced for Australia July 22, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.