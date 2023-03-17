Hyundai Australia launches pre-owned sales portal, 23 IONIQ 5s available

If you’re not willing to wait around for your very own new IONIQ 5, you’ll be pleased to know that Hyundai Australia is trialling a new sales portal on its website, currently showing 23 pre-owned and demonstrator examples of the retro EV.

With Hyundai struggling to keep up with the surge of demand for its battery electric IONIQ 5 SUV, the company has launched its own pre-owned sales portal in the hope of giving ex-demonstrator, press cars and pre-owned IONIQ 5s a new home.

Currently, there are 23 IONIQ 5s listed on Hyundai’s pre-owned sales portal, ranging in price from $68,200 for a single-motor with 18,937km on the clock, up to $74,800 for a dual-motor variant finished in Atlas White with just 1469km on the odometer.

The company says that it is trialling the online sales portal in NSW for now, but if successful it could roll it out around the country to help reduce wait lists for some of its most popular vehicles.

Considering the demand of the IONIQ 5, and indeed pretty much any new car in 2023’s automotive landscape, Hyundai’s initial drop for NSW may well be followed up with additional pre-owned vehicles being listed on its website.