Hyundai IONIQ 5 N undergoes Arctic testing, debuts in July

Hyundai has been putting its N performance variant of the IONIQ 5 through its paces in the Arctic Circle ahead of its official debut in July.

While the N brand is no stranger to performance motoring, the upcoming IONIQ 5 N presents more than a few challenges for Hyundai’s engineers. It’s the first N production vehicle to receive an all-wheel drive system, and the first battery-electric N vehicle we’ll see hit the road after cars like the i30 N and i20 N captured hearts and minds in recent years.

Hyundai stopped short of confirming any power outputs for the IONIQ 5 N, though it has confirmed it will ride on an optimised version of the E-GMP platform with a dual motor setup. We’ve heard figures of around 450kW.

The company says the electronic limited-slip differential has been tweaked for even more performance in the IONIQ 5 N, working alongside a new N torque distribution system that instantly shuffles torque where and when needed.

Winter testing has always been a go-to for manufacturers, though it’s particularly useful when it comes to testing out the battery packs in freezing cold temperatures and, of course, how it drifts on snow.

For now, Hyundai is staying tight-lipped on any more details of the IONIQ 5 N, stating that all will be revealed at its global debut in July. VP of the N brand, Till Wartenberg, said:

“Just as our N models are honed at the sharp corners of the Nürburgring, our N models are also honed at the sharp corners and icy surfaces of our proving ground in Arjeplog, ensuring maximum performance in the most extreme winter conditions. We’re proud to demonstrate the Ioniq 5 N perfectly meets our broad performance criteria, ensuring N Brand success as our first EV production model.”