Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition to be sold via lottery draw

September 24, 2020
Car News, Honda, Turbo

Looking to buy a very exclusive and very fast hot hatch? Honda Australia has announced it will be selling the creatively named Civic Type R Limited Edition via a special lottery process next month. Just 19 vehicles are going up for grabs.

The Australian market has been allocated 20 units in total, however, serial number AUS-001 will be reserved by Honda Australia for promotional purposes. It may be sold off at a later time. That means just 19 examples will be up for grabs.

Why the lottery system? Well, the special edition has been such a success overseas that a lottery draw seemed the fairest choice for local punters. COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in Victoria also influenced Honda’s decision, leaving a level playing field for all.

In Canada, for example, there were 100 units up for grabs out the 1020 units made globally, and they all sold in four minutes. Speaking about the Australian sales system, Stephen Collins, director at Honda Australia, said:

“With an extremely small number of Civic Type R Limited Editions available for our market, we wanted to present an equal opportunity for all customers keen to purchase one of these cars, irrespective of their location, dealership access or internet connection.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The local arm says since it announced the Civic Type R Limited Edition in February, over 700 people have registered their interest on the Honda website alone. Those who have registered their interest will be contacted directly and invited to enter the lottery, although it is not a pre-requisite to register interest to enter the lottery.

Entries will be open from 9am on October 1, running through until October 31. Interested buyers simply need to complete an entry form and agree to the terms and conditions. The lottery will then be drawn in November by CIE Legal on behalf of Honda Australia. Prices kick off from $70,000 drive-away.

The Civic Type R Limited Edition is based on the MY2020 update, so it’s lighter and faster than before, but it also adds special cosmetic enhancements. It gets unique lightweight 20-inch forged alloy wheels by BBS, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, and revised dampers. The only colour offered is Sunlight Yellow II with a contrasting black roof.

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition announced for Australia2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition announced for Australia February 20, 2020
Honda announces Civic Type R TC customer racing carHonda announces Civic Type R TC customer racing car December 17, 2019
2020 Honda Civic Type R update revealed2020 Honda Civic Type R update revealed January 13, 2020
2020 Honda Civic Type R update on sale in Australia in October2020 Honda Civic Type R update on sale in Australia in October August 18, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive