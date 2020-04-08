2020 Audi Q7 now on sale in Australia from $101,900

The 2020 Audi Q7 facelift has touched down in Australia, following its unveiling in June last year. It showcases revised styling, increased tech, and more standard features than ever before.

Three main model lines are up for grabs, spanning from the 45 TDI, the 50 TDI, and topped by the 50 TDI S Line. All come with quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic, and Audi’s latest 48V mild hybrid system which helps to save fuel by as much as 0.7L/100km.

The engine consists of a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 in all three, however, outputs are different. In the 45 TDI the engine produces 170kW and 500Nm, providing a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 7.3 seconds. For the 50 TDI the engine develops 210kW and 600Nm, capable of dashing from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds.

As standard, all models come packed with in-car technology, including a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, along with two touch-screens for the dash fascia. The top screen measures 10.1 inches and covers the on-board media, while a lower 8.6-inch screen is used for the vehicle functions.

Thanks to 11mm being added to the interior’s length, there is more headroom in the front and rear, while the boot offers up to 2050 litres of volume. There’s also three-zone climate control to keep everyone comfortable, and heated front seats as standard. Speaking about the new model, Paul Sansom, managing director of Audi Australia, said:

“The refreshed Audi Q7 is one of the most luxurious 7-seater SUVs on the market and it has never been better equipped. This versatile Audi icon has been substantially overhauled with the most sophisticated technology available on the market.”

Going for the flagship S line includes some sporty stuff like 21-inch alloy wheels, S line front and rear bumper bars, a rear spoiler, sports seats inside, aluminium trimmings, special floor mats, and a Bose 3D sound system with 19 speakers, among other things.

The new model is on sale in Australia now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Audi Q7 45 TDI quattro 170kW: $101,900

2020 Audi Q7 50 TDI quattro 210kW: $112,900

2020 Audi Q7 50 TDI quattro S line 210kW: $119,900