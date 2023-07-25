Honda Begins Track Testing of Civic Type R-GT Set for 2024 Super GT Debut

Honda says a rigorous testing program for its Civic Type R-GT is about to kick off, with the company planning to enter the 2024 Super GT Series next year.

Honda says the Civic Type R-GT is set for its first shakedown at the Okayama International Circuit in Japan this week, and has released some photos of its menacing little Civic Type R racer.

Draped in what looks to be raw carbon fibre bodywork, the Civic Type R-GT picks up a radical aero pack that makes it hard to see a direct relation to the road-going Civic, other than a familiar side profile.

Up front there’s a new front splitter with open air intakes, louvers over the front wheel arches with a massive width extension over the standard Civic, as well as a gargantuan rear wing.

Honda says the Civic Type R-GT will compete in the GT500 category of the Super GT Series, with the Civic taking the reigns from the NSX-GT Type S which took out an overall class victory in 2020.

Power comes supplied by a heavily modified version of the Civic’s 2.0-litre direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder that HRC has been further developing through racing.

“We are very pleased to be able to start the first track testing of the Civic Type R-GT, which is a race machine incorporating the aerodynamics, engine and other technology, and the expertise that HRC has amassed by taking on challenges in a number of races inside and outside of Japan,” says Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation.

“With our constant desire for victory, we will strive to win the championship from the very first year, so please keep your expectations high for the permeance the Civic Type R-GT will demonstrate in the coming years.”