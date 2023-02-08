Volkswagen adds Monochrome variant to Tiguan range in Australia

Volkswagen Australia has beefed up its five-seat Tiguan and seven-seat Tiguan Allspace lineups, with the addition of the special edition Monochrome trim levels that pick up styling tweaks but have lost some key features in the process.

The Monochrome picks up a generous range of styling enhancements over the standard R-Line variant that it’s based on, with a set of unique 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels finished in black, as well as a black set of roof rails, front grille, rear bumpers and tinted rear windows.

Inside, the Monochrome variant receives a smaller 8.0-inch infotainment system – down from the 9.2-inch unit – as well as a manual boot lift replacing the automatic lift, a set of cloth R-Line seats replacing the leather upholstered seats, while the seat and steering wheel heaters have been thrown out, too.

Thankfully, Volkswagen’s IQ.Light adaptive LED headlights remain in place, while being joined by a set of LED taillights at the rear for a more premium look.

As a result of these equipment changes, the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are more competitively priced, with Volkswagen saying they save customers up to $5500 over the 162TSI R-Line variant with metallic paint thrown in.

Power remains supplied by VW’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that kicks out 162kW/350Nm, sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG auto. Fuel consumption is rated at 8.5L/100km on the combined cycle.

Volkswagen’s Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace Monochrome are now available, with prices starting from $53,390 for the five-seat SUV, stretching out to $55,690 for the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace (both prices do not include on-road costs).